Tanzania: Resolving Land Disputes - Samia Calls for Utmost Caution

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged authorities in the country to approach disputes pitting conservation agencies and pastoral communities with utmost caution.

The president equally highlighted the need of treading carefully, when addressing such conflicts, further emphasizing the need of involving influential leaders mostly affected by the disputes.

According to Ms Samia, it was important to achieve a win-win situation from such rows, and not inflict any pain or suffering on any party.

"We need to approach such disputes without harassing or harming any one," explained the president, while addressing a crowd at Sheikh Amri Abeid Kaluta Memorial Stadium as part of her ongoing work tour of the region.

Ms Samia made it clear that it was important to engage Maasai tribal leaders popularly known as Laigwanans in resolving any protracted dispute pitting the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) and the indigenous pastoral communities on their proposed eviction from the area.

President Samia's piece of advice follows a suggestion from Isaac Ole Kisongo, a renowned Laigwanan, who took to the podium to advise Ms Samia on how best to put an end to such rows.

"I want to thank the tribal leader for showing his readiness in resolving such a dispute," she said.

The president further urged the authorities to expedite such engagements, warning that she could step in if the two parties will still be in a stalemate.