Malawi: Innobuild Donates K3.7m Towards Poetry Association of Malawi Permanent Offices

InnoBuild Malawi, one of the leading real estate institutions in the country, has donated K3 750 000 to Poetry Association of Malawi (PAM) to support the latter's plan of building permanent offices.

According to an agreement signed by both institutions, which Nyasa Times has seen, InnoBuild has donated a plot worth K2 950 000, an office plan worth K500 000 and K500 000 cash for miscellaneous logistics in the course of the office construction.

Speaking during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at Bridge View Hotel in the capital Lilongwe, PAM president Robert Chiwamba expressed gratitude for InnoBuild's gesture.

"It is a motivation to the poets to do more as far as poetry is concerned," Chiwamba said.

He revealed that for years the arts body has been facing numerous challenges in its operations due to lack of a physical address but said he was now optimistic that tables would turn around.

"Today is the genesis of a long journey in ensuring that PAM has a home - a permanent one. For a long time, we have been struggling to source funds for rentals, oftentimes resulting in being chased out by landlords and property owners for unsettled bills.

"Let me thank the board and chief executive officer for InnoBuild Limited Company for showing us light in our darkest hours. Not only are they giving us a plot for free but also designing the structure of the magnificent office that we need, we will forever be grateful," he said.

He further appealed to the government to support the initiative by mobilizing partners to give them a hand to make their dream become a reality.

InnoBuild chief executive officer, Billy Jonathan Chiotha, said they decided to support PAM as part of their social corporate responsibility.

"If we want to grow, we cannot grow alone, if we want to be there five years from now, we need to create a clientele. Now partnering with PAM is an endeavor to create that clientele and also giving back to Malawians.

"We have been in existence for about six years now, and Malawians have been giving us business and among those who give us businesses are people who love poetry. This is just the beginning and we will do more to make the difference in the arts industry," Chiotha said.

Chiotha said the arts industry has potential to put Malawi on the map only when the players are given the necessary support.

Director of Arts in the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife, Humphreys Mpondaminga, who was Guest of Honour, commended InnoBuild for the support saying the government needs more partners in supporting artists in the country.

Mpondaminga also reaffirmed the government's commitment to provide necessary support to the arts industry and making sure that the environment is conducive for the artists to grow.