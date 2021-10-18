Nigeria: Court Orders Immigration Service to Release Ex-Rivers Gov Odili's Passport

18 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Nigeria Immigration Service had said it seized Mr Odili's passport based on a request from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which claimed he was on a watch-list.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday ordered the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to immediately release the international passport of a former Rivers State governor, Peter Odili.

NIS operatives had seized Mr Odili's passport upon his arrival from a trip to the United Kingdom on 20 June, 2021.

Displeased with the seizure, Mr Odili sued the NIS and its Comptroller General to retrieve his passport.

In their defence, they said Mr Odili's passport was seized based on request from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which claimed he was on a watch-list.

Delivering judgement on the suit on Monday, the judge, Inyang Ekwo, declared the action of the NIS as "illegal and unconstitutional."

"No citizen of this country should be treated like this, irrespective of class or social status," the judge held.

Details soon...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X