Nigeria: Court Orders Immigration Service to Release Ex-Rivers Gov Odili's Passport

The Nigeria Immigration Service had said it seized Mr Odili's passport based on a request from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which claimed he was on a watch-list.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday ordered the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to immediately release the international passport of a former Rivers State governor, Peter Odili.

NIS operatives had seized Mr Odili's passport upon his arrival from a trip to the United Kingdom on 20 June, 2021.

Displeased with the seizure, Mr Odili sued the NIS and its Comptroller General to retrieve his passport.

In their defence, they said Mr Odili's passport was seized based on request from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which claimed he was on a watch-list.

Delivering judgement on the suit on Monday, the judge, Inyang Ekwo, declared the action of the NIS as "illegal and unconstitutional."

"No citizen of this country should be treated like this, irrespective of class or social status," the judge held.

Details soon...