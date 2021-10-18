Nigeria: 10 Beautiful Queens Emerge At FaceofBeauty Nigeria 7th Edition

18 October 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The seventh edition of Face of Beauty Nigeria pageant successfully held online recently, leading to the emergence of Favour Osuchukwu as the new face of FOBN world.

Other winners include; Ikoroha Andrea Nneoma as FOBN Miss Tourism, Damilola Saka as FOBN Top Model, Maryclaire Nwana as FOBN Miss Charismatic, Alagbe Abisoye as FOBN Miss Personality, Agho Loveth as FOBN Miss Photogenic, Martha Oluwatobiloba Akinle as FOBN Miss Glamour, Stephanie Okoye as FOBN Miss Amity, Nelly Eche as FOBN Miss Outstanding and Claire Mesoma Eneh as FOBN Miss Charming.

Mrs Patra Idehen, the CEO and founder of the pageant revealed the criteria for selecting FOBN queens, "We consider character and personality as opposed to physically looks only. We also look out for poise, manners, hard work and the ability to focus on what they want till the end of our voting. We give out over 2 million naira worth of prizes to all the winners in both cash and other prizes and the top 3 winners, FOBN World, FOBN Miss Tourism and FOBN Top Model got cash prizes and brand new phones each, alongside other gift items," she stated.

Speaking on what makes Face of Beauty Nigeria Pageant different and unique, Idehen said, "We are different because it is all done online only. We are currently in our 7th Edition and have opened registrations for our 8th Edition so definitely means we are doing something right. We dared to be different and brought something unique to the table. We do our camp grooming online via WhatsApp after contestants register and that way, we are able to know the personalities of our contestants"

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X