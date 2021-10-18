Mozambique: Covid-19 - Third Consecutive Day With No Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Thursday reported a third consecutive day with no deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

The total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique thus remains 1,924.

According to a Thursday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 922,793 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,490 of them in the previous 24 hours.

1,475 of these tests gave negative results, while just 15 people tested positive for the virus. Of the positive cases, 12 were men and three were women. Five (a third) of the positive cases were children under the age of 15.

Seven of the new cases (46.7 were cent) were diagnosed in Maputo city. There were also two cases each in Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Manica, one in Niassa and one in Inhambane. No positive cases were reported from the other five provinces.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be carrying the virus) on Thursday was one per cent. The positivity rates over the previous week were as follows:

Wednesday 14 October 1.8 per cent Tuesday 13 October 2 per cent Monday 12 October 1.2 per cent Sunday 11 October 3.4 per cent Saturday 10 October 1.9 per cent Friday 9 October 2 per cent

Over the same 24 hour period, one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital (in Gaza), and no new patients were admitted. This was the third day with no new Covid-19 hospitalisations.

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities dropped from 12 on Wednesday to 11 on Thursday. Three of these patients were in Niassa, two in Maputo, two in Nampula and one each in Manica, Inhambane, Gaza and Matola. No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in the other four provinces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry release also reported that only two people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 on Thursday, both of them in Manica. The total number of recoveries now stands at 148,066, or 98 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose from 1.054 on Wednesday, to 1,067 on Thursday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 562 (52.7 per cent of the total); Nampula, 291: Cabo Delgado, 117; Zambezia, 27; Inhambane, 21; Gaza, 19; Niassa, 17; Manica, six; Maputo province, four; and Tete, three. Sofala remained the only province with no active Covid-19 cases.

The Ministry also reported that, in the previous 24 hours, a further 4,130 people received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19. The total number of people fully vaccinated has now risen to 1,816,526, and 1,973,519 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.