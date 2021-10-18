Zimbabwe: Violent Teacher in Court, Blames Student Assault On Stress

18 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Harare teacher, Talent Chingwaru, who was arrested last week for assaulting a student appeared in court Saturday and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Chingwaru (29), a mathematics teacher at Harare Einstein Tuition Centre told Magistrate Judith Taruvinga he assaulted the student as he was emotionally stressed due to a disturbing toothache.

He will appear in court this Monday for sentencing.

Prosecutor Shambadzeni Fungura told the court the state was waiting for a medical affidavit to ascertain the level of injuries sustained by the student when he was assaulted last Thursday.

In a video circulating on social media platforms, Chingwaru is seen assaulting the student with a belt, open hands, and head-butting him.

According to the state, the student, in 'A' Level was found by Chingwaru watching a movie in an 'O' Level class during lesson time. Chingwaru ordered him to go back to his class.

However, the student went to a biology classroom and where he later met Chingwaru again. The teacher confronted him resulting in a heated exchange of words before Chingwaru assaulted the student.

Chingwaru was represented by Advocate Joshua Chirambwe instructed by Mukudzei Moyo

