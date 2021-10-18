Namibia: Pilot Unharmed After Military Aircraft Crashes

A military F7 jet crashed into the Ondangwa airport fence around 11h00 on Friday after the parachute allegedly failed to deploy.

The pilot, who was allegedly alone in the plane, was taken to hospital, but is well and was discharged from the hospital.

Defence minister Frans Kapofi confirmed the F-7 jet crashed at Ondangwa on Friday. He said he was informed that the aircraft overshot the runway.

The pilot could not bring the jet to a standstill as he attempted to land at the Andimba Toivo ya Toivo airport.

"If it was a car, one would say the brakes failed," added Kapofi.

The minister said investigations are still ongoing, and he is yet to be briefed on what really went wrong.

"For now, I cannot say definitively what went wrong. Accidents are just accidents. Aircraft investigations takes time, and once that is done, I will be briefed by the chief of defence," he continued.

He said the pilot did not sustain injuries, and has already been discharged from hospital.

"The pilot is fine. He is not injured. He was taken to hospital on Friday for a check-up, but he suffered no injuries," the minister said.

Kapofi could not confirm whether the pilot was part of the team preparing for the upcoming defence activity at Uulunga wa Kolondo, a training area for the defence force in the Oshikoto region.