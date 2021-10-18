Zimbabwe: AfCFTA Boss Hails ED's Exports Market Strategy

New Zimbabwe
President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).
18 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The Africa Continental Free Trade Area has hailed President Emmerson Mnangagwa for introducing policy measures that boost local exports while also improving intra-trade within the continent.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on his recent visit to Harare, AfCFTA secretary-general Wamkele Mene commended the ongoing export initiatives spearheaded by the government.

"I want to express my sincere congratulations to the government of Zimbabwe by way of the export incentives they have introduced to promote economic growth through export promotion, diversification, and competitiveness," he said.

"The Africa Continental Free Trade Area offers opportunities for Zimbabwe to further grow its exports through the US$85 billion worth of opportunities."

Speaking at the same occasion, Industry Minister Sekai Nzenza said in the last three months her ministry had been launching several strategic value chains from pharmaceutical, leather, and cotton, and to motor vehicle manufacturing value chains.

"Everything that we are doing in the value chains also includes the agro-processing, and we have created stronger synergies between. The government aims at improving the ease of doing business through the implementation of the NDS1 (National Development Strategy 1), which has already begun to bear fruits.

"We experienced an increase in production in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 when production improved to 73%," she said.

She said the Covid-19 pandemic had also presented an opportunity for local companies to improve on their products as imports into Zimbabwe were limited.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X