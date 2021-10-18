Zimbabwe: AfCFTA Boss Hails ED's Exports Market Strategy

The Africa Continental Free Trade Area has hailed President Emmerson Mnangagwa for introducing policy measures that boost local exports while also improving intra-trade within the continent.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on his recent visit to Harare, AfCFTA secretary-general Wamkele Mene commended the ongoing export initiatives spearheaded by the government.

"I want to express my sincere congratulations to the government of Zimbabwe by way of the export incentives they have introduced to promote economic growth through export promotion, diversification, and competitiveness," he said.

"The Africa Continental Free Trade Area offers opportunities for Zimbabwe to further grow its exports through the US$85 billion worth of opportunities."

Speaking at the same occasion, Industry Minister Sekai Nzenza said in the last three months her ministry had been launching several strategic value chains from pharmaceutical, leather, and cotton, and to motor vehicle manufacturing value chains.

"Everything that we are doing in the value chains also includes the agro-processing, and we have created stronger synergies between. The government aims at improving the ease of doing business through the implementation of the NDS1 (National Development Strategy 1), which has already begun to bear fruits.

"We experienced an increase in production in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 when production improved to 73%," she said.

She said the Covid-19 pandemic had also presented an opportunity for local companies to improve on their products as imports into Zimbabwe were limited.