Mozambique: Inae Tightens Inspections to Halt Violations of Covid-19 Measures

Maputo — Mozambique's National Inspectorate of Economic Activities (INAE) has promised to tighten its inspections, taking into account that the recent lifting of some restrictive measures has been commonly understood as the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, reports the independent television station STV.

Over the weekend, INAE has seen the promotion of social events such as birthday and wedding parties with the number of participants above the legal limits imposed by the government.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, INAE urged the owners of halls, hotels and restaurants as well as private households to think seriously about their contribution in preventing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some commercial establishments and restaurants have not been complying with the scheduled closing time, or complying with the limit of four people per table. Some restaurants have been illicitly transformed into drinking clubs, and recreational sports have been recorded, in defiance of the government's rules.

INAE has also expressed concern at the promotion of live music concerts in dance halls, the opening of grocery stores, bottle stores, and service delivery establishments on Sundays and holidays, games of chance in the neighbourhoods, and increases in the prices of food and building material (iron and cement).

Between 28 September and 10 October, INAE inspected 845 economic establishments across the country and monitored 344 buses to check out their compliance with both the commercial legislation and Covid-19 prevention measures.

INAE says it issued warnings to 66 businesses. After its awareness drive, it added, 12 events with public gatherings in clubs have been called off.