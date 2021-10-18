Zimbabwe: CAPS United Knocked Out of Chibuku Super Cup

IT continues to get worse for struggling CAPS United after they crashed out of the Chibuku Super Cup despite salvaging a draw against their fierce rivals Dynamos in Group 1 encounter Baobab Stadium on Sunday.

The CAPS United camp has been in turmoil in recent weeks due to a run of poor results on the field of play while the club's leadership last week clashed with the players over non-payment of salaries.

Amidst the turmoil at the club, Darlington Dodo's charges went into the Harare derby clash against DeMbare desperately needing a win to save their campaign while their unbeaten opponents were already been guaranteed top spot in Group 1.

And for some moments in the first half, it appeared they could overcome the off-field distractions and pull off an upset as they completely dominated the encounter, creating better scoring opportunities.

Makepekepe however lacked the cutting edge with Clive Augusto, Phineas Bhamusi and Tatenda Makurumidze, Leeroy Mavunga all coming close but failing to beat Taimon Mvula in goal for Dynamos.

CAPS United's job was made much harder as they went behind in the 54th minute after teenage sensation Bill Antonio opened the scoring for Dynamos with a clinical close-range finish.

The Darlington Dodo-coached side which had been guilty of failing to convert their chances especially in the first half, however hit back in the 69th minute Brendon Mpofu's shot deflected off Dynamos defender Emmanuel Jalai.

Ironically Jalai also conceded an own goal in the reverse fixture which until yesterday was the only goal Dynamos had conceded in the tournament so far.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Both teams were unable to find a winner as the two teams settled for a draw which confirmed CAPS United's exit from the season-opening tournament.

Meanwhile in the other match played at Mandava Stadium, former champions Triangle United winded up their Chibuku Super Cup campaign on a high note after dispatching Whawha 3-1 on Sunday.

The match which was effectively a dead rubber after FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum progressed to the semi-finals saw the two coaches giving young players an opportunity to showcase their talent.

In the other match played at Babourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, Highlanders were held to a goalless draw by Bulawayo City.

The result confirmed Chicken Inn as group winners while Bosso qualify for the quarterfinals as runners-up in the group.

At the National Sports Stadium, Harare City, who needed a point to progress to the quarterfinals lost 3-0 against Herentals.

Chibuku Super Cup results

Saturday: ZPC Kariba 1-0 Yadah FC, Ngezi Platinum 1 - 2 FC Platinum, Black Rhinos 1-1 Manica Diamonds, Tenax 0-1 Cranbourne Bullets, Chicken Inn 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

Sunday: Triangle United 3-1 WhaWha, Bulawayo City 0-0 Highlanders, Dynamos 0-0 CAPS United, Harare City 0-3 Herentals

Dynamos... ... ... ..(0) 1

CAPS United... . (0) 1