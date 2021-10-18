Zimbabwe: Kwekwe Home Seekers Plot Demo Over Unserviced Stands

KWEKWE residents who bought unserviced housing stands in Section 2 Mbizo are plotting to demonstrate against the local council over failure by the municipality to service their residential area.

In a letter notifying of the pending demonstration to Kwekwe district police, the chairperson of the affected members, Wellington Makonese said the home seekers intended to picket at the local council offices at the end of this month on 30 October.

In a notification letter to the local council, Makonese said the residents were paying for residential stands which are not serviced.

"Beneficiaries are paying for non-existent services from 2018 to date and the land is yet to be serviced. Council sold unserviced land against government policy," Makonese said.

"Council is delaying the service of these stands and we are of the opinion that the housing account from 2018 to current was tampered with. We wrote to the council on 3 August 2021 and they promised to develop in 90 days, but progress is still at a halt."

Given the above-mentioned circumstances, Makonese said the residents were left with no choice but to demonstrate against the local council.

"We have been left with no choice but to demonstrate against the council at the end of this month. The demonstration is going to be a peaceful demonstration as we are marching from Mbizo 2 to the Kwekwe City Council offices. And the demonstration is going to be adhering to Covid-19 regulations," he said.

In August, the affected home seekers threatened to drag the local council to court for failing to service their stands despite having collected huge sums of money for servicing the land.

In addition, the residents have also threatened to petition Parliament on the matter.

In a letter dated August 3 and submitted to the local council, the residents demanded answers from the city fathers on the none delivery of the serviced of the housing stands.

"Since 2018 our members have not seen meaningful development, the land is yet to be serviced and no clear explanation has been given," the letter reads.

The home seekers further complained they were continuing to pay each month for rates for the non-existent services a matter "which needs to be reviewed as a matter of urgency".

"Government policy says the council should create a housing account, which account should never be tampered with. Since 2018, we have been paying the council. Is the account up to date? If yes, what is delaying servicing of the stands?

"There are basic requirements that must be satisfied before regularisation permit is granted, in this issue council acted outside the government policy," the letter read.

The affected residents also gave the Kwekwe City Council an ultimatum to respond failure of which they are going to drag the council to court and petition Parliament over the matter.