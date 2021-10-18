Mozambique: Ministry of Land and Amopao to Ensure Sustainable Firewood Exploitation

Maputo — The Mozambican Ministry of Land and Environment and the Association of Bakers (AMOPAO) signed on Tuesday in Maputo a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which establishes the terms and guidelines for sustainable exploitation of firewood for the baking industry across the country.

Under the MoU, signed by the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Emilia Fumo, and the chairperson of AMOPAO, Victor Miguel, the two sides will exercise strict control over forestry resources, promote sustainable exploitation, reduce the current levels of deforestation, and increase reforestation, for a better conservation and preservation of biodiversity.

Every year, about 266,000 hectares of forest are devastated across the country for activities such as firewood and charcoal production.

Emilia Fumo, said the MoU will enable the establishment of synergies for tight control of firewood exploitation, and restoration of devastated areas, ensuring a regular supply of wood for the bakers and consequently a stabilisation of the bread price.

"The move is an unequivocal demonstration of our commitment to ensure access to bread by the population, but also to show that we are fully engaged with various stakeholders in the sustainable use and management of natural resources," she said.

The Ministry of Land and Environment, she added, will also make available seedlings of species with a swift growth cycle that can be harvested within two years.

Victor Miguel, said the MoU will discipline the exploitation of firewood and enable operators to end the current informal practices. The association will also draw up norms for the sustainable management and logging of firewood, and for blowing the whistle whenever any operator is violating forestry legislation.