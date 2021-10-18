Mozambique: Psychologists Warn About Cabo Delgado Traumas

Maputo — Mozambique's Association of Psychologists has warned of the danger of neglecting the mental health of internally displaced people (IDPs) in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, reports the independent television station STV.

Most of the displaced need psychological support as the traumas they faced might lead to suicide. The psychological scars of extreme violence are still alive in their minds and lives, as the children and adults alike have witnessed scenes of absolute brutality, causing despair.

The Association's chairperson, Augusto Guambe, stressed that the victims had to leave behind their houses, and their dreams and now face the drama of relatives whose whereabouts remain unknown.

"Such events always cause scars in people's lives but above all affect their mental health", he said. "They will bear traumas for the rest of their lives. Among them, there are people susceptible of developing very complex disorders if they are not given appropriate care".

He pointed out that the association has been receiving requests from NGOs based in Cabo Delgado for assistance for the households facing trauma.

"Our trips to Cabo Delgado have been in response to requests by various organisations whose staff need support, as well as the relief agencies which seek psychological assistance for the victims," he said.

The lack of assistance, he warned, poses a great risk which in the worst cases might end in suicide. Guambe added that the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened people's despair in Cabo Delgado.