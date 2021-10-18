Kenya: Google Unveils Shs1 Million Grant for Kenyan SMEs

Nairobi — Kenyan Small micro and medium enterprises are set to benefit from a USD 10 million grant issued by Google which is set to support their economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds which will also benefit SMEs across South Africa Ghana and Nigeria will be managed by Californian-based NGO Kiva through two local financial service providers.

Agnes Gathaiya, Google Eastern Africa Country Director said the loans will be disbursed in the next few weeks.

Google is yet to share the modalities of how to apply for the loans.

A week ago, Google announced plans to invest USD 1 billion to support Africa's digital transformation and allow for faster and more affordable internet access, and support entrepreneurship in Africa.

Google and Alphabet boss, Sundar Pichai said that while huge strides have been made in internet connectivity in Africa, more work was needed to make the "internet accessible, affordable and useful for every African".

"Today I'm excited to reaffirm our commitment to the continent through an investment of $1B over five years to support Africa's digital transformation to cover a range of initiatives from improved connectivity to investment in startups," he said.

In 2017, Google launched its Grow with Google initiative with a commitment to training 10 million young Africans and small businesses in digital skills

The tech firm has launched an online exhibition dedicated to the life and legacy of photojournalist Mohamed Amin as part of Google Arts & Culture's continued commitment to preserving and sharing Kenya's heritage.

"The year-long digitization project shines a light on four decades of the Kenyan photojournalist's career and allows audiences to explore over 6,000 photographs and more than 50 stories representing a visual journey of the key moments, places and people that he documented in the late 20th century," the firm added.