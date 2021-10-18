Rwanda: Over 3 Million Rwandans Receive at Least One Dose of Covid-19

Recent progress in vaccination has put the country firmly on the path to achieving the 30 per cent target of those it seeks to inoculate by the end of the year.

More than three million people in Rwanda have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to official statistics.

A nightly update from the Ministry of Health, issued Sunday, showed that a total of 3,033,940 people had received at least one dose, while 1,725,362 had been fully vaccinated.

Those fully vaccinated represent 22 per cent of the 7.8 million people Rwanda is looking to vaccinate, with 38.8 per cent having been jabbed at least once.

Meanwhile, Rwanda recorded zero Covid-related deaths for the third day in a row, according to Sunday's update. Zero deaths were registered four days over the last seven days.

The Ministry of Health has recently scaled up mass vaccination drives in districts outside of the City of Kigali.

This is in response to the trends of the pandemic, both in terms of incidence and mortality rates, according to Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre).

National positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent by Sunday.

Falling Covid cases have resulted in bolder recovery measures, including last week's decision by the cabinet to lift the requirement for all travellers entering the country to quarantine at designated hotels.