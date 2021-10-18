Rwanda to Host Continental Conference on Microfinance

18 October 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Around 600 international finance professionals will, starting October 19, gather in Kigali for a five-day Africa Microfinance Week.

The event, commonly known as SAM is the largest inclusive finance gathering in Africa.

According to the agenda, the event ceremony will be held under the theme, "One is not born resilient, one becomes it. Fostering inclusive finance to better overcome crises."

The conference, organisers believe, provides a platform to discuss and share insights on strengthening the resilience of financial service operators and beneficiaries to shocks such as Covid-19 Pandemic.

The agenda notes that key highlights include SAM conference, an investor fair which, among others, links microfinance institutions, investors and business partners.

Also to be given priority are discussions around inclusive finance in the Covid-19 crisis in Africa, lessons learned and strategies for resilience.

Pathways to resilience, a favourable environment, digital transformation and climate change, are key topics as well.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X