Rwanda to Host Continental Conference on Microfinance

Around 600 international finance professionals will, starting October 19, gather in Kigali for a five-day Africa Microfinance Week.

The event, commonly known as SAM is the largest inclusive finance gathering in Africa.

According to the agenda, the event ceremony will be held under the theme, "One is not born resilient, one becomes it. Fostering inclusive finance to better overcome crises."

The conference, organisers believe, provides a platform to discuss and share insights on strengthening the resilience of financial service operators and beneficiaries to shocks such as Covid-19 Pandemic.

The agenda notes that key highlights include SAM conference, an investor fair which, among others, links microfinance institutions, investors and business partners.

Also to be given priority are discussions around inclusive finance in the Covid-19 crisis in Africa, lessons learned and strategies for resilience.

Pathways to resilience, a favourable environment, digital transformation and climate change, are key topics as well.