Rwanda: Gihembe Camp Closed, Refugees Fully Evacuated

The refugees were relocated to Mahama camp, a facility that is believed to be "safer" for their lives.

The government has said that it has closed Gihembe refugee camp, which was prone to landslides, following the full evacuation of all refugees previously accommodated in the camp.

The camp, based in Gicumbi District, Northern Province was home to over 12,000 refugees for the past 24 years.

A total of 911 refugees were the last to be evacuated on Monday, October 18, in a move authorities say aims at protecting the wellbeing of refugees and conserving the environment.

The refugees were relocated to Mahama camp, based in Kirehe District, Eastern Province, a facility that is believed to be "safer" for their lives.

Gihembe refugee camp has for long been characterized by life-threatening landslides.

The situation is even more alarming during the current rainy season, officials say.

According to the camp management, no lives have been claimed but rampant cases of injuries stemming from people falling in ravine ditches were increasingly putting the lives of refugees at stake.

This brings the number of refugee camps currently operational down to five.

They include Kigeme, Mahama, Mugombwa, Nyabiheke, and Kiziba refugee camps.

The country is also home to Gashora Emergency Transit Mechanism, a camp that is home for African refugees of different nationalities evacuated from Libya.

As of August 31, Rwanda was home to 127,382 refugees.