Kenya: Tirop's Husband Rotich Appears in Court, Remanded for 20 Days

18 October 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The husband of slain Kenyan running star Agnes Tirop, Ibrahim Rotich, has been remanded in police custody for 20 days to allow police conclude investigations into his alleged involvement in the murder of the athlete.

Ibrahim, who is popularly referred as Emmanuel, appeared before Chief Magistrate Charles Kutwa at an Iten court for plea taking on Monday, four days after he was arrested in Changamwe, Mombasa.

"The suspect will remain in police custody for 20 days to enable police to complete the investigations into the murder. He will also be taken for mental assessment," Iten chief magistrate Kutwa said.

"Since this is a matter revolving around murder case, I do direct that it be mentioned at Eldoret High Court on 9th November for further directions," the Magistrate further added.

The 25-year old Tirop was found stabbed to death in their home in Iten, last Wednesday, a killing that shocked the nation and the world of athletics.

Rotich, said by police to be aged about 41, had been expected to appear in court on Friday, but the hearing was postponed as officials decided where the case against him should be held.

He is alleged to have stabbed the athlete multiple times, leaving her mutilated body on the bed of their house in Iten before trying to get away, before his attempt came to a screeching halt in Changamwe.

According to police Rotich was arrested just before 9pm on Thursday after crashing his vehicle into a truck in a car chase with police and escaping a first attempt by officers to apprehend him about 460 kilometers from Mombasa.

Police further alleged that he was trying to get away from the country.

Tirop's murder had shocked the country with many athletes, officials and President Uhuru Kenyatta asking for a speedy investigation to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

