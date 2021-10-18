Kenya: Lift Night Curfew Now, Leaders Allied to DP Ruto Tell President

18 October 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Vitalis Kimutai

Deputy President William Ruto's allies now want President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the night curfew imposed in the country to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) and Christopher Langat (Bomet)led MPs in calling for full re-opening of the economy to allow businesses to thrive.

"It has become more evident with time that the common man has suffered the most with loss of jobs and income while a few of the rich continue to enrich themselves as a result of the measures imposed by the Ministry Of Health to contain the spread of coronavirus," said Mr Murkomen.

The former Senate majority leader said there was need to lift the ban on travel and trading at night in order to turn around the economy and bring more people on the tax bracket.

"It is unfortunate that while other countries have re-opened their economies, Kenya is still having hers closed, making us dependent on unreasonable external borrowing that will take decades to repay," said Mr Murkomen.

Kericho Woman Rep Florence Bore and her Bomet counterpart Joyce Korir, MPs Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Dominic Koskei (Sotik), Japeth Mutai (Bureti), Beatrice Kones (Bomet), Sylvanus Maritim (Ainamoi), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Kipsenget Koros (Soin/Sigowet), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Hillary Koskei (Kipkelion West) and nominated ODM MP Wilson Sossion were speaking in Bomet and Kericho counties during the weekend.

"The hospitality and transport industry are the most affected, with many companies having folded altogether and laid off thousands of workers, others have been forced to scale down their operations due to curfew orders, yet the government has not cushioned them," said Mr Ngunjiri

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X