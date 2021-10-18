Liberia: Mittal Steel 'Hooked' Again

Arcelor Mittal, the world's largest steel producer is in another problem again with locals, but mainly elders and members of the Poro society(a traditional society which serves as a learning center and settlement of disputes among citizens).

But this time, it not on settlement of dispute, rather, it is after compliance of the Mineral Development Agreement(MDA) of Arcelor Mittal Liberia.

Over the weekend, dozens of traditional Poro society heads, mostly referred to as 'Devil' blocked some of the key roads leading to the mines: Torkadi and Mogangra. That means, no truck can carry any ore from the mines to be loaded on trains for shipment.

They are demanding for a compliance of the MDA. According to them, AML has failed to live up to the first agreements and are now entering into another agreements with the government.

Some of the demands are; the employment of their citizens who are qualify, construction of hospital, provision of good housing facilities to employees, removal of all employees from containers among others.

This was disclosed by a lawmaker from Nimba County, Honorable. Joseph Nyan Somwarbi, of district number three, Nimba county, where AML AML mines are located. He has gone to the county to help resolve the situation.

"It is true that the Zoes and traditional people are making demands to the company. They have told us their demands; and we are trying to talk with them. The minister of Internal Affairs is not in the country, but his representatives and us are working to ensure that this matter is resolved," he told this paper on phone.

"Right now, they have blocked the roads that are leading to the mines. The 'Devils' are there. There is no work going on now. They are many. But we will try to resolve it. We are talking with them," he said.

Traditionally, only members can hold meetings with them. Nonmembers are prohibited.

Traditional zoes are powerful in Liberian setting and their actions at times can lead to the imposition of some mystical actions on both human and no humans. As a result of this, they are respected in their action and normally, care is taken in handling matters in which they are associate with.

Not only that, but also, they can serve as peace makers in times of confusion between and among citizens and non-citizens. In most cases, when civil authorities are unable to resolve disputes, they are called in for settlement. So, with their involvement of this, key government officials believe that dialogue can be used to resolve the crisis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

AML has been accused by citizens in both Nimba and Grand Bassa Counties, two of the counties where they operate of not going by the MDA. Recently, a former lawmaker and president Pro-Tempore of Liberian Senate, Gberzongar Findley sued it for noncompliance. Findley was the only lawmaker who refused a pickup 'gift' from AML when they first entered in Liberia in 2005.

Somwarbi said the situation is serious and requires immediate attention. He is a house committee member of Education and administration as well as co-chairman on health.

His statement was buttressed by Armstrong Selekpo, a member of the Nimba Youth Group which is also calling on the company to follow the previous MDA. He told this paper that , "the Poro people are very serious about this and I think AML needs to start doing the right thing now."

One senior citizen from the county who is a member of the Poro society said, the Poro members were given US$600.00(Six hundred dollars) as 'cold water ' to clear the way before they can start negotiation.

"But the people refused. They said, they are not doing it for money, but they only want for AML to do the best thing. They want AML to operate in Nimba, but they are not doing what is needed to be done. Once they start to do the right thing, AML will work freely,"