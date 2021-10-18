Ghana: Leader of Secessionist Group Is Dead

Ho — The leader of the secessionist Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), Charles Kudzordzi, is dead.

The death of Kudzordzi, also known as Papavi, was disclosed to the Ghanaian Times by a source close to the Volta Regional Security Council, on Friday, but the cause of his death has not been established.

According to the source, Papavi died at the St Paul's Hospital in Akatsi, on Friday of natural causes.

Prior to his death, Kudzordzi was standing trial before the Ho Circuit Court on a charge of prohibited organisation.

When the octogenarian made first appearance before the court on July 28, this year, he's plea was not taken but grant GH₵ 80,000 bail with two sureties.

Senior State Attorney, Moses Asampoa, told the court presided over by Mr Felix Datsomor that on November 16, 2019, at about 11am, accused led other members of the HSGF to hold an event at Ho-Moleme, where Kudzordzi declared independence for the Volta Region.

The court heard that the declaration was witnessed by a crowd of about 100 people.

According to the prosecution the new 'state' was to be known as Western Togoland Republic.

Prior to that, the prosecution said, members of the group had taken part in several lawless activities in pursuit of their secessionist motive.

In some instances, members of the group held clandestine meetings in church premises and in private properties, the court was further told.

Soon after the independence declaration event, 10 members of the group were picked by the security agencies.

They are Peter Godsfriend Edem, Mkpe-Tornyi Kudzo, Kofi Agbeko, Richard Agbenu and George Nyakpo, Agbenyegah Akudzi, Ibrahim Tofa, Euphemia Gborgbortsi, Stephen Arku and Coach Mawuko Ekpoh.

Kudzordzi was later arrested in Ho after more than a year.