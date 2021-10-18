Cameroon: CAF Confederations Cup - Timid Start for Coton Sport

The boys of Aboubakar Souleymanou were beaten by Orapa United FC of Botswana 2-1 in the first leg preliminaries in Gaborone on Saturday October 16, 2021.

Cameroon's representative at the CAF Confederations Cup, Coton Sport of Garoua has begun the competition on a poor note. The boys of Aboubakar Souleymanou were beaten by Orapa United FC of Botswana 2-1 in the first leg of the second round preliminary round of the 2021-2022 CAF Confederations Cup that took place in Gaborone, Botswana, on Saturday October 16, 2021. The defeat came as a shock to many fans as Coton Sport is no newcomer in the competition. Coton Sport that reached the semi-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup last season was expected to do better in their first outlining. Cameroon's goal was scored by Marou Souaibou (47th minute) while Orapa United's goals were scored by Mbatshi Elias (26') and Thabang Mosige (70th minute).

The 2-1 defeat is not however a poor result for Coton Sport because the away goal scored by Marou Souaibou might play in their favour if they defeat Orapa Untied 1-0 in Garoua next weekend because the CAF away goal will be applied. Coton Sport needs a win by more than one goal or a win without conceding to go through to the next round of the competition. A 0-0 score will see Coton Sport booted out of the race which will be a very big disappointment for their supporters and the entire Cameroon soccer lovers. However, Coton Sport is noted to have overcome similar hurdles. During the last edition, Coton Sport proved tough on home soil. They won four of their games at home in Garoua and were only eliminated at semi-finals of the competition by JS Kabilie of Algeria.

It should be recalled that some key players of the 2020-2021 team have left the team notably strikers Lambert Gueme Araina and Arnaud Sibiri, defender Salomon Banga and midfielder Thierry Tcuente, among others. These players have since been replaced but the 16-times champions of Cameroon will need to work harder in order to avoid early elimination from the competition. The return leg has been billed for Saturday October 23, 2021 at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.