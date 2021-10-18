Africa: Totalenergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 - Douala, Town of Football Set for D-Day

Fine tourism sector, beautiful football turf, warm welcoming and quality gargets with Cameroon colours awaits visitors.

It will not be exaggerating to qualify the economic capital; Douala, as set to host the 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations. During a field visit of the Minister of State, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, Saturday October 16, optimism griped delegation members after visiting various infrastructures and facilities to host the tournament. Marvelled with the quality of infrastructure the selected hotels to host AFCON officials and delegations of Group E teams including the Desert Foxes of Algeria, the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, the Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea and the Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire.

The optimism of selected hotel management including Best Western Plus, Krystal, La Falaise Bonapriso, Onomo and Star Land hotels are leaving no stone unturned to give quality services to their customers. Some of the hotels are 95 per cent set while others are just carrying out finishing touches. Most, if not all the four-star hotels have equipped their boutiques with gargets and dresses stitched with Cameroonian colours to promote Cameroon culture and as well sell to visitors that will take home as souvenir to mark the 33rd edition of TotalEnergies AFCON. The visitors will also savour Cameroonian cuisine and local delicacies like 'ndole', 'water fufu and eru', 'mbongo tchobi' 'fufu corn and kahtikahti' 'nsanga' koki beans etc.

The famous Japoma Stadium that has made rounds on social media on how sophisticated it is, knows no rest as denizens continuously spy the area from afar since it is highly secured and guarded. Some Douala city dwellers have already made plans to watch the Desert Foxes of Algeria and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone come January 11 on the beautiful turf of the 50,000 capacity sport complex. The stadium that also has two high quality training fields is an attraction to many who will watch matches because they want to take pictures of themselves in the stadium described by many as an exceptional jewel in Africa. According to the President of the Local Organising Committee for Littoral Region, Governor Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, the stadium is ready but for the partial occupation of the main road leading to the stadium by traders at the Ndogpassi market that has to be cleared before the start of the competition.

With instructions from above, the Douala City Council will ensure general cleanliness, beautification of the town and traffic fluidity. The household waste collection company will optimise waste collection while some 1,000 youth have been contracted to free the town of plastic waste. Most importantly, a financial support platform between the City council and local councils is being finalised to help each council embellish their council area.