Liberia: Bettomax Liberia Launches Mobile Money Partnership

Monrovia — In an effort to maximize technology and ensure that Liberia gradually transitions to a cashless economy BETTOMAX Liberia and LoneStar cell MTN sealed a landmark agreement on Friday October 15, 2021 in Monrovia.

Lonestar MTN and BETTOMAX both considered the new partnership agreement as a turning point for their both sectors including their primary interest, their customers.

Both Companies announced that BETTOMAX Liberia Customers can now use their Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money wallets to place bets and cash out.

Speaking at the official signing ceremony was GireshHotwani BETTOMAX Finance and Administrative Manager who stressed that the initiative is a great move for the two companies.

He stated that the initiative which came as a result of an 11-month exercise from the two parties will provide a convenient method of payments for customers.

As a result of the importance of the partnership, Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money Open Application Programming Interface (API) provided a seamless integration between the mobile money platform and BETTOMAX Liberia mobile App and website to facilitate digital payments.

Chris Ssali, the Head of Mobile Money Financial Services said, "Through this new partnership with BETTOMAX Liberia we are extending the availability and the convenience of mobile money to ensure their customers are included in the digital financial ecosystem. They can always access their mobile money safely and securely anywhere and at any time," he further explained.

Mr. Ssali noted that at Lonestar Cell MTN, they believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern and connected life everywhere they go.

In said regard he indicated that they at Lonestar MTN strongly support the government's aim for a cashless digital economy and the new partnership with BETTOMAX Liberia and Lonestar MTN is another step towards said goal.

It can be recalled that BETTOMAX Liberia introduced the mobile app in February of 2021 to reduce overcrowding in its centers (3rd Street and Center Street) in the wake of COVID-19.

"BETTOMAX Cameroon suggested that we connect with Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Financial Services to integrate with Mobile Money thus enabling the use of mobile money to top up Bettomax accounts and receivewinnings seamlessly. Now it is a reality. We are excited," said Mr. Fallah Braima (operations manager).

Speaking of additional plans to the gathering on Friday October 15, 2021 Mr. Braima Pointed out that With Covid-19 subsiding, there are plans underway by BETTOMAX to expand to the 15 Counties of Liberia gradually beginning with Pleebo City in Maryland County, Kakata City in Margibi County, Buchanan City in Grand Bassa County and Ganta in Nimba County among others.

He disclosed that BETTOMAX Liberia is expected to expand nationwide in the coming months so residents nationwide can experience the thrill of gaming and the convenience of Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money.

As evidence of its effectiveness to expand their operations across the Country beginning with Montserrado, Fallahsaid in November of 2021, BETTOMAX will open two additional centers on the Old Road and Du Port Road respectively and will subsequently move towards the Paynesville, Garnesville and Bushrod Island communities among others.

The BETTOMAX operations Manager narrated that while there is enthusiasm for these games of chance, there are also serious considerations undertaken before any bet is made.

He explained that for BETTOMAX Liberia, their exercise begins with a rigorous registration process.

"We have a 'Know Your Client' process to ensure gamers are 18 or older. We also ask them a series of questions to ensure they are of sound mind. We require them to have a valid phone number. Lonestar Cell MTN sends an SMS to the client for verification purposes", he noted.

Mr. Braima stressed that the registration process and client confidentiality are critical parts of BETTOMAX's responsible gaming policy.

"We don't expose the client's information. When you sign up, only one number is used. If you win, we keep that information very confidential. Don't publicize it," he said.

In addition, BETTOMAX Liberia encourages gamers to bet only what they can afford.

With over 2,000 events weekly, gamers can bet on any sporting event in the world using BETTOMAX platforms. Besides sports betting, there are online casinos, slot games, and over 20 different virtual games to play, he further disclosed.

According to the National Lottery Authority, Sports betting and other lottery activities in Liberia is becoming a fast-growing industry.

Up till press time, statistics show that there have been 79,000 winners, 140,000000 cash won, and 20,000,000 dollars, all contributing to Liberia's economic development.

Also making remarks as lead government regulatory body of the sector was Reginald Nagbe, head of the NLA, he said the government welcomes such partnership by the two companies and encourages others to do the same.

He at the same time urged them to at all times abide by the government regulations noting that in the betting sector, the government always encouraged competition, professionalism, fairness and transparency for the benefit of the larger society.

Meanwhile, the two companies promised to fully abide by the terms and conditions of the agreement and are poised for future revision if deemed necessary.