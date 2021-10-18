Liberia: Baptist Church Trains Several Children in Leadership Roles

Monrovia — The Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention at the weekend held its 47th mid-year session with a special recreational and training session held for children within denomination.

Headquartered in Monrovia, the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention is a Baptist Christian denomination in Liberia and an affiliate of the Baptist World Alliance.

The 47th mid-year session of the Convention was held at the Liberia Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary on the Robertsfield Highway in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Speaking to this paper in an exclusive interview, the First Lady of the Convention, Madam Alice C. Reeves, said the goal is prepare children for leadership role so that they would be able to serve the church in the future.

According to her, the inclusiveness of children at the annual convention will give them (children) the love and desire to always serve the church while growing up.

"I want to use this time to call on all Baptists to train their children, because they are the future of the church in Liberia and beyond," urged the convention First Lady.

"Just as our parents used to train us when we were still little children, we need to bring our children up in that same manner. We need to start bringing them up that way so that they can grow up in the faith. By that, the children will have the joy of serving Christ Jesus; our Lord," she furthered.

She also pointed out that the idea is to familiarize the children with each other since they are all of the same doctrine.

"We want them to play together so that they can get to know each other from different churches. We want them to see themselves as one family," she asserted.

At the end of the training and recreational activity, Madam Reeves disclosed that the children will be provided some educational materials as the new academic year is near commencing.

"Few families and friends were contacted about this initiative and some of them responded well by sending in their contributions. It is based upon this that we were able to purchase few things for our children; we will now be able to give some educational packages because the new school year will be commencing November 1," The First Lady among other things added.