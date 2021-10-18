Liberia: Lutheran Church Conducts Psychosocial Training for State Security Personnel

Monrovia — The Lutheran Church in Liberia Trauma Healing and Reconciliation program, in collaboration with the Liberia National Police Training Academy and Training School has completed a one-day Psychosocial Engagement with security personnel.

The care and support psychosocial engagement for security personnel is in recognition of the enormous challenges associated with law enforcement in Liberia;particularly middle level managers from zones and depots in Montserrado County.

About 20 middle level managers from zones and depots of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Liberia National Fire Service (NFS), Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) and the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) benefited from the training.

Giving overview of the workshop on Wednesday, the General secretary of the Lutheran Church in Liberia,Mrs. Naomi Ford-Wilson described psychosocial support imitative of its trauma healing department as significantly aimed at refreshing and empowering security personnel for their effective service delivery to the country.

According to Madam Ford-Wilson, security personnel in the country continue to experience huge stress based on the mounting demand for the enforcement of law and order in the country.

She maintained that it is prudent for personnel in the security sector be cared for as they execute their functions and duties as constitutionally required.

The Church's trauma healing department has a mandate promote peacebuilding and national reconciliation, and provide psychosocial or trauma healing interventions in Liberia through community engagements and strengthening of global structures,

The Lutheran Church in Liberia Trauma Healing and Reconciliation Program (LCL-THRP) was established in 1998 in response to the severe effects of the Liberian Civil War (1989-2003), which claimed more than 250,000 lives (including foreign nationals and peace keepers).

Since the program's establishment, it has, and continues to play a monumental role in peacebuilding activities across the 15 political subdivisions of Liberia.

Making remark, the Liberia National Fire Service Director, Col. Alex Dickson thanked the Lutheran Church in Liberia for the initiative; calling on the Church to elevate the conversation of care and support to senior manager's level in the security sector including civil society organizations for collective efforts.

According to Col. Dickson, care and support to the security personnel is critical for the effectiveness and efficiency of security officers in the midst of huge demand, competing challenges and sacrifices.

On behalf of the Liberia Immigration Service Commissioner General, Col. Robert W. Budy, the Director for Religious Affairs Col. Joseph S. B. Structor disclosed that many of its officers are currently working under poor conditions, something the Church must join to find remedy to the situation.

Col. Structor pledged the Liberia Immigration Service's fullest support in working with the Lutheran Church in resolving the situation.

Also speaking Lutheran Church in Liberia Bishop Rt. Rev. Dr. D. Jensen Seyenkulo thanked members of the security apparatus, especially the Liberia National Police for their sacrifices to maintain law and order in the Liberian society.

Bishop Jensen Seyenkulo encouraged the security officers not to get overwhelmed by society demands and an attitude of ungratefulness; but focus on doing their best for the nation and people.