Liberia: Woman Whose Boyfriend Pumped Caustic Into Genital and Sealed It With Glue Calls for Medical Help

Monrovia — Sinoe County Gender Coordinator Julie Teteh is appealing for help for a woman whose genital was recently badly damaged by her spouse using caustic and super glue.

The incident on October 15, 2021 is said to have followed a quarrel over sex. The alleged perpetrator Joe M. Winnie, 30, is said to have grown furious after the Patience Teah, 22, denied him sex on grounds that she was exhausted and needed some rest.

The condition of the victim who's being treated at the JF Grant referral in Greenville is said to be worsening by the day, with drug shortage at the health facility, Teteh told www.nespublictrust.com. She is appealing for urgent help transferring the victim to Monrovia to enable her seek better treatment.

She said teah's condition is so dire that she (Teteh) sometimes use her own money to buy her drugs after being prescribed. She's appealing to well-meaning institutions and individuals to help Teah's condition.

The attack on the victim occurred on October 15, 2021 in a gold mining area called Money Camp, in the JladaeStatutory District #2 area. Reports from Sinoe say the suspect admitted to the commission of the act during preliminary police investigation. He has been remanded at the Sinoe Central Prison pending court trial. She said the Ministry of Gender and Children Protection has already been duly informed.

Several civil society organizations in Sinoe including the National Institute for Public Opinion and the Southeastern Women Development Association have condemned the act, vowing to pursue the case to its logical conclusion. Some want the trial transferred from Sinoe to any other county.