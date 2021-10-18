Liberia: National Elections Commission Declares Campaign Open for By-Elections

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission (NEC)has announced the commencement of campaign activities for candidates contesting in four by-elections in four counties which include Bomi, Bong, Grand Gedeh and Nimba Counties.

According to the National Elections Commission chairperson, 33 candidates will contest in the elections of which only two are females 31 males. The campaign runs up to 14 November.

Madam Davidetta Brown-Lassanah who chairs the National elections Commission said, a total of 33 aspirants' names were published in the local dailies and on NEC's official Website on 27 September 2021 for the purpose of vetting the provisional list of aspirants from 13 September to 29 September 2021.

Accordingly, a total of 33 candidates have been qualified by NEC to contest in the by-elections in Bong, Bomi, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba Counties.

"Ladies and gentleman of the press, today also marks the publication of the Final List of Candidates to contest in Representative By-elections in the four counties named. Let me remind you that, the launch of the Political Campaign Period today and the publication of the Final List of Candidates are all in line with our key dates released for the conduct of the 16 November 2021 Representative By-elections.

"Now therefore, for and on behalf of the National Elections Commission and in my own name as Chairperson of this Commission I do hereby declare that the political campaign period is officially open for the Tuesday, 16 November 2021 Representative By-elections in Bong, Bomi, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba Counties."

The NEC Chairperson also cautioned on all candidates and their supporters to go about their campaign activities in a peaceful manner and avoid rancor and bitter exchanges. "Show respect for each other as you go about your campaign activities in line with the code of conduct concerning campaign activities."

According to her NEC takes seriously the submission of campaign schedules by all Political Parties, Alliances or Coalitions and Independent Candidates as per the campaign requirements issued to all aspirants during the Candidates Nomination Period.

She said, the Commission will give full priority on a first come, first served basis to all Political Parties and Independent Candidates prioritizing the submission of their Campaign schedules and there will be absolutely, no two parties or candidates will be allowed to launch their campaigns or close their campaigns in the same areas.

"Additionally, the NEC calls on all candidates and their supporters to observe all public health regulations instituted by the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health.