Liberia: Training in FMIS Financial Reporting for Comptrollers, Accountants Climaxed in G/Bassa

Buchanan — A refresher training in Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS), for comptrollers and accountants across government ministries and agencies; climaxed over the weekend in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Held under the theme "Usage of IFMIS Free-balance Platform to generate and prepare financial statements", the training brought comptrollers and accountants of government together.

Organized by the Comptrollers and Accountant General Department, at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning; the three days training was supported by the UNDP, AfDB, EU, and SIDA.

It seeks to improve efficiency among Comptrollers and Accountants for sound financial reporting through the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS) free balance platform across Ministries and Agencies.

Making remarks during the opening and closing sections, the Director for Accounting Treasury/Technical services, Dede D. Sandman thanked the Minister of Finance and the Senior Management Team for the level of support in building financial officers' capacities.

He also acknowledged development partners for their "financial support" and consistent help in building a strong financial system through reporting.

"The issue of capacity building never ends, until we depart this earth. Basically, the IFMIS system is the platform that we use for other government transaction" he added.

The training essence, he says, is about improving participants' capabilities in terms of financial reporting in a timely manner, and pouring various reports from the IFMIS system into preparing IFMIS financial reports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Right now, we have a financial budget that says cash should be available before you can raise any vulture for spending. Once you have the financial budget approval you have the authority to spend and the next level is disbursement" he explained.

For his part, the lead facilitators, Mr. Daniel Mavolo whose presentations were cut across various financial topics, encouraged financial officers to put more time and energy during budgetary allotment, approval and reporting process through generating a smooth report from the integrated public financial management information system platform.

"The three days training is geared towards strengthening reports by using the integrated public financial management information system platform; meaning the free-balance which is used for reporting" stated.

He pointed out that comptrollers and accountants that are using the IFMIS system to generate reports quarterly or annually should focus on usage of IFMIS system to enhance their reporting process that will give a fruitful result.

"From the past, we find out that reports from various ministries and agencies have been rated low. So recently, the Comptroller and Accountant General, Mr. Janka Kowo saw it prudent to build capacity and increase the rating of comptrollers and accountant's performance" he noted.

However, he said it would enable participants to effectively use the IFMIS system to enhance their reporting process timely and to get a better result at the end of each quarter or at the end of the fiscal year.