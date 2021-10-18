Egypt to Host 25th Session of NEFRC

18 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt will host meetings of the 25th session of the Near East Forestry and Range Commission (NEFRC) on October 19-21.

The meetings will be held via video conference, with representatives of 27 member states logging in.

Officials from regional and international organizations concerned with forestry will also take part in the event, which will be held under the auspices of Agriculture Minister el Sayyed el Saghir.

Alaa Azouz, chairman of the agricultural guidance sector, will be leading the Egyptian delegation at the NEFRC meetings.

Established in 1953, the NEFRC is one of six regional forestry commissions established by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to provide a policy and technical forum for countries to discuss and address forest issues on a regional basis.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X