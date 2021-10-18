Egypt to Host 25th Session of NEFRC

Egypt will host meetings of the 25th session of the Near East Forestry and Range Commission (NEFRC) on October 19-21.

The meetings will be held via video conference, with representatives of 27 member states logging in.

Officials from regional and international organizations concerned with forestry will also take part in the event, which will be held under the auspices of Agriculture Minister el Sayyed el Saghir.

Alaa Azouz, chairman of the agricultural guidance sector, will be leading the Egyptian delegation at the NEFRC meetings.

Established in 1953, the NEFRC is one of six regional forestry commissions established by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to provide a policy and technical forum for countries to discuss and address forest issues on a regional basis.