Uganda: Health Minister Arrives in Uganda to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

18 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health Minister Hala Zayed arrived in Uganda on Monday on a visit to boost cooperation between the health sectors in the two African countries.

Egypt's consul there received Zayed at the airport, said Health Ministry spokesman Dr Khaled Megahed.

He added that the minister is scheduled to attend the inauguration of a medical center, "AFRI Egypt", in the city of Jinja.

The center was established in cooperation with a number of pharmaceutical manufacturers, such as Acdima, the Drug Holding Company (DHC) and the Egyptian company for investment and development, plus two private sector firms, Megahed said.

He stressed that Egypt is keen on offering all kind of support for the health system in Uganda.

