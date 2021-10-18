Egypt: EU, AfDB Host 1st Joint Investment Forum Oct. 27

The European Union (EU) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) will organize their first joint investment forum on October 27, on the sidelines of the fourth Cairo Water Week, which will be held in Egypt from October 24 to 28 under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The forum aims to promote the exchange of knowledge and best investment practices, EU sources said.

It offers a unique opportunity to share success stories to enhance regional integration and partnerships, both financial and technical, the sources added.

"The forum primarily aims to support progress towards water security in Africa by providing an annual platform for policymakers and stakeholders to discuss the challenges and opportunities presented by the sector in African countries and to jointly identify solutions."