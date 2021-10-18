Egypt Seeks to Benefit From British Expertise in Infrastructure Projects

18 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir said on Monday that Egypt is seeking to benefit from British expertise in infrastructure projects to the maximum.

Wazir, in a meeting with British Minister for the Middle East James Cleverly earlier in the day, discussed means of boosting joint cooperation in the different transport sectors.

He hailed as "deep" relations between Cairo and London, expressing desire to benefit from Britain's success story in the field of transport, which would positively contribute to upgrading the Egyptian infrastructure, a statement by the Transport Ministry said.

Wazir also greatly appreciated joint cooperation with the UK to establish a monorail project that extends from the New Administrative Capital to the 6th of October City, the statement added.

