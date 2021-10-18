Egypt: Wazir - Egypt Keen On Promoting Arab Cooperation in Transport Field

Minister of Transport and Communication Kamel El Wazir asserted Egypt's keenness on implementing all possible plans to enhance Arab relations in all fields, reiterating that the Transport Ministry in Egypt is working hard to further promote Arab cooperation in the field of transport and link the Arab countries by sea, land or air.

These remarks were made by the minister at the inaugural session of the 67th meeting of the executive bureau of the Arab Transport Ministers Council which paved the way for the 34th session of the Arab Transport Ministers Council, due to convene on Tuesday.

He said today's meeting aims at enhancing cooperation and ties among peoples, reaffirming the resolve of all parties to join work to entrench joint Arab action in the various transport fields so as to achieve the common interests.

Wazir asserted that all Arab leaders are attaching great importance to the transport and communication sector, which is a key factor for achieving progress and prosperity, a matter which required a continuous development and expansion in the transport plans through all-inclusive policies and strategies.

He also greeted the Arab ministers and heads of delegations participating in the executive bureau of the Arab Transport Council meeting and Head of the Arab League Economic Affairs Sector Ambassador Kamal Hassan and members of the Arab League general secretariat over hosting the meeting.