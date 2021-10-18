Egypt: IMF Testifies Egypt Succeeded in Handling Pandemic

18 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

A senior lawmaker on Sunday cited the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief's praise of the government's performance and positive measures in coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

President of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva said the government's swift and prudent policy response contributed to achieving a positive growth rate of 3.3% during FY 2020-2021.

Georgieva's remarks were a new global testimony confirming the success of Egypt in the face of the pandemic's repercussions, First Undersecretary of the Economic Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives Mohamed Abdel Hamid said in a statement.

Abdel Hamid expressed full confidence in the Egyptian economy's ability to achieve significant growth rates during the next phase, especially with the tourism sector's recovery.

Egypt will soon regain its prestige on the world tourism map, he added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X