Egypt: IMF Testifies Egypt Succeeded in Handling Pandemic

A senior lawmaker on Sunday cited the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief's praise of the government's performance and positive measures in coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

President of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva said the government's swift and prudent policy response contributed to achieving a positive growth rate of 3.3% during FY 2020-2021.

Georgieva's remarks were a new global testimony confirming the success of Egypt in the face of the pandemic's repercussions, First Undersecretary of the Economic Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives Mohamed Abdel Hamid said in a statement.

Abdel Hamid expressed full confidence in the Egyptian economy's ability to achieve significant growth rates during the next phase, especially with the tourism sector's recovery.

Egypt will soon regain its prestige on the world tourism map, he added.