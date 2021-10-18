Ghana: Lakeside University College, Ghana Appoints New President

The Lakeside University College, Ghana (LUCG), formerly known as the Madina Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), has appointed Dr Mohammed-Sani Abdulai as its new President.

The educationist and IT professional, takes over from Prof. Salifu Abdulai Asuro, who spearheaded the reconstruction of the MIST and transition to LUCG.

He was sworn in at a colourful ceremony held on October 3, 2021at the university,where the change of name from MIST to LUCG was officially announced.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Abdulai was hopeful of a bright future for the university , saying "Ten years from now, Insha Allah, I see a LUCG fully serving its mandate of teaching, undertaking cutting-edge research and effectively serving this community and the nation at large, in diverse ways."

He assured the stakeholders that his administration would consolidate the work done by his predecessor and make the university even stronger in terms of academic work

"We will make LUCG the university of choice; accelerate our presence on the tertiary education landscape of Ghana, and indeed of Africa; make even stronger contributions in research, education and service and attracting international students and faculty to our campus.

"We will embrace a new model for teaching and learning. As President, all my decisions will have our students in mind. My goal is to help our students get not only good education, but an education interlaced with values", he said.

Dr Abdulai thanked Allah and all stakeholders, his family and friends for their guidance and support.

The Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.Prof. Mohammed Salifu,commended LUCG on its transition and urged the management to make the institution one of the best in the country.

"You need a strategic plan, effective leadership and unique selling points to distinguish yourself and to make your university attractive to students".

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the university Hajj Salem Kalmoni commended the outgoing president for his exemplary leadership and expressed optimismin the ability of the new president to excel.

Dr Abdulai is an alumnus of the University of Cape Coast, the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology and has over forty years of academic and professional practice, having served in academic positions in various institutions in Ghana and abroad.

He also played a pioneering role in the development of Internet in Ghana and the Ecowas sub-region and served on various governing boards; including the National Communications Authority, the National Information Technology Agency, the Ghana Interbank Payments and Settlements System, the Environmental Protection Agency and the INSTI-CSIR Management Board.