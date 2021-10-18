Ghana: Para Sports - Samson Deen Initiates 'Walk in My Shoes' Campaign

The President of the National Paralympic Committee, Ghana (NPC) has initiated a campaign dubbed: "Walk In My Shoe" as part of efforts to promote para sports in Africa.

Mr Deen who would be contesting for President at the African Paralympic Committee (APC) Congress scheduled for October 31 in Rabat, Morocco, said the campaign was set to demystify the notion that persons with disabilities were vulnerable in society.

"The Walk-In My Shoe initiative by NPC-Ghana is also aimed at challenging non-disabled persons to compete in an expo para event with para athletes," he told the Times Sports yesterday.

That, he said, would serve as the platform to engage stakeholders to embrace para sports and put in efforts to promote its growth over the next decade.

"That is one of my objectives immediately I am voted as the next APC President in the forthcoming elections," he stated.

The campaign, he said, would bring together a coalition of NPCs, governments, local, international and human right organisations, policy makers, communicators and business, arts, and entertainment industry to foster change in para sports administration.

"This is an African movement that is publicly campaigning for disability visibility, inclusion, and accessibility through paralympic sports," he stressed.

'Walk In My Shoe, he said, would build more significant knowledge of the sports, break barriers between NPCs and governments, organisations, businesses, and media in other to secure enough funding for the development in Africa.

Mr Deen had been nominated by the NPC-Ghana, to contest for the elections and he is confident of winning following his contributions to para sports in Ghana and the continent at large.

"I have done a lot for para sports and I'm certain to emerge victorious at the election," he said.