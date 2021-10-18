Ghana: Nanglayoo to Get Gh¢650,000 District Police Headquarters

Ningo — A sod-cutting has been performed for the construction of a District Police Headquarters at Nanglayoo in the Ningo-Prampram Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

The one-storey building project estimated at Gh¢650,000 would be provided with offices for District and Divisional investigators, cells, motor traffic officials and other departments, under the Police administration.

It is expected to be completed in six months.

The Paramount Chief of Prampram, Nene Tetteh Wakah III, speaking at the ceremony called for unity among the chiefs to ensure the early completion of the project.

According to him, every possible step would be taken to ensure that the project was completed on schedule.

Nii Wakah who indicated his readiness to supervise the project, pledged 10,000 pieces of blocks for the foundation, in the name of the Prampram Traditional council, a personal pledge of Gh¢5,000 and also promised to roof the building when completed within three months.

He said the initiative must be lauded and urged businesses in the area to donate in cash and in kind to ensure the completion of the projection.

The Prampram District Police Commander Washington Foli who commended the community for the foresight said security was a shared responsibility and assured that the Police administration was ready to support the traditional authorities take bold decisions to address security shortfalls in the area.

The commander pledged 250 cement blocks for the construction of the facility, and assured of his outfits commitment to ensure the completion of the project.

The Ewe Chief of Nanglayoo, Togbui Mawuli Gawu Driedzienyo said the fast-growing population of the area called for improvement in social services to meet the development challenges of the area.

"We need schools, markets, hospitals and motorable roads that would help promote the socio-economic development of the area," he added.