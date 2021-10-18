Ghana: Cape Coast Re-Nominated MCE Confirmed

Cape Coast — The re-nominated Chief Executive for the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA), Ernest Arthur has been confirmed.

He was rejected by the assembly members in two earlier polls held, in which he did not get the required votes mandated by law.

Mr Arthur polled 45 "yes" and 18 "no" of the votes cast during the elections which was supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC) yesterday.

During the second voting, the MCE garnered 40 yes' representing 61.5 percent as against 25 no votes whilst in the first voting, he had 34 in his favour and 31 against.

The confirmation was not without drama, with some assembly members engaged inaccusations and counter accusations.

Not even an appeal for calm by the Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II was obeyed by those involved.

Theconfusion happened after voting before the counting of the votes,when some assembly members rushed to where the ballot papers were to be counted, thus disrupting the process for about an hour.

Members of Parliament for Cape Coast North and South Constituencies, Kwamena Minta-Nyarko and Kweku Ricketts-Hagan also moved from where they were sitting to support the position of assembly members sympathetic towards the National Democratic Congress (NDC) resulting in nasty scenes.

MrRicketts-Hagan, demanded a re-voting but that appeal was rejected.

Some machomen purported to be supporters of the opposition NDCforced their way into the hall, despite attempts by police personnel at the entrance to restrain them.

After they entered the hall, the machomen surrounded MrMintah-Nyarko and MrRicketts-Hagan aimed at protecting them.

Amidst the confusion, the police present fired tear gas to calm down the mounting tension and restrain the machomen and otherassembly members.

In an interview with journalists after the confirmation, Mr Arthur explained that, the problem of the assembly members was not refusing to vote for him.

Rather, he said, it was a scheme initiated by MrRicketts-Hagan and supported by Minta-Nyarko to ensure assembly members rejected his re-nomination.

He said assembly members from the NDC despite giving their assurances of support, gave in to pressure from their respective MPs and party, adding; "They are only trying to be loyal to their party".

He said, he isnot a divisive leader as an MCE and expressed appreciation to the assembly members for endorsing his nomination, despite two earlier rejections suffered.

As MCE, he said, he was committed to working with members of the assembly to ensure the development of the metropolis.

Mr Arthur later swore the oath of office, oath of secrecy and oath of allegiance which were administered by Mr Erasmus Narh Addo, a Magistrate at Saltpond.