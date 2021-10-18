Ghana: Queen's Baton Lands in Ghana October 25

The Queen's Baton, the symbol and spirit of the Commonwealth Games, will arrive in Ghana on Monday, October 25.

That will kick-start the Ghana leg of the quadrennial Queen's Baton Relay event that precedes the Commonwealth Games.

Consequently, the Queen's Baton Relay Planning Committee of the Commonwealth Games Association of Ghana has outlined a two-day activity for the Ghana leg of the Baton Relay.

Mr Frederick Lartey Otu, Chairman of the Committee, told the Times Sports in an interview over the weekend that the Baton would arrive in Ghana from its previous destination, Sierra Leone.

The baton relay will commence the following day (October 26) in the capital with 100 eminent persons including the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, expected to start the relay from the Jubilee House.

Mr Otu explained that from the Jubilee House, the Baton Relay will move through the Liberation Road, Opeibea House Traffic Light, the Stanbic Heights area, the Airport Bypass Road and continue to the Giffard Road to end the first leg at the Elwak Stadium.

According to him, the Baton Relay will continue to Tema where it officially starts at the VALCO Roundabout and move through the Harbour Road to end at the Tema Fishing Harbour.

On Wednesday, October 27, the Baton Relay moves to Kumasi in the Ashanti region, commencing at Manhyia where the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu adds a royal and traditional touch to the event. From Manhyia, the Baton Relay moves to the Rattry Park and continue to Bonwire and Ntonsu, two separate historic towns with rich traditional stories about Kente and the Adinkra symbol.

He said the Baton will leave Ghana on October 28 to Cameroon, its next destination among the 72 nations and territories in the Commonwealth.

From the commencement from Buckingham Palace on October 7, the Baton has been to Cyprus, Malta, Nigeria, Gambia and Sierra Leone.

According to Mr Otu, who doubles as President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF), the Baton will travel an international route spanning a period of 269 days with over 7,500 Baton bearers.

It will end at the Birmingham 2022 opening ceremony for the Games after which the Queen receives it.

The Games will be held from July 28 to August 8 with over 4,500 athletes expected to be in attendance.