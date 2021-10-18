Ghana: GIPC, Dubai South Sign MOU for Economic Cooperation

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, aimed at promoting an all-round economic cooperation, bilateral trade and investment.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIPC, Yofi Grant, signed on behalf of Ghana, while the CEO of the Dubai South-Logistics District, Mohsen Ahmad, signed for Dubai South.

Mr Grant and the CEO of Dubai Consultancy, Walid Hareb AlFalahi, signed another agreement to undertake initiatives and projects that would attract investment and promote trade and foreign relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ghana.

The signing of the agreements was witnessed by the Executive Chairman of the Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, Khalifa Al Zaffin, and the Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo.

The parties, through these agreements, aim to create an attractive environment for Small and Medium-size Enterprises (SMEs) and encourage the exchange of trade missions including assistance with business programmes, facilitating corporate networks and information exchange between Ghana and the UAE.

The event was held on the sidelines of the Dubai Expo 2020 at Abu Dhabi, which was also attended by the Ambassador of Ghana to the UAE, Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan and the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company, Mr Yaw Kwakwa and other senior officials.

The Dubai Expo 2020, which afforded Ghana to highlight a plethora of opportunities in the area of business, culture and human capital, sought to pave the way for resilient global economy and enable robust business connectivity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr Grant, noted that the agreement would come with three different packs, e-commerce, humanitarian, and a business pack, all aimed at boosting investment between Ghana and the UAE.

He also commented on the Expo, and said, it presented a wonderful opportunity to outdoor Ghana's numerous opportunities to investors around the world.

"The country's participation in the Expo will promote government's priority sectors, comprising; housing and construction, manufacturing, technology and digital economy, tourism and creative arts, agric and agro-processing, as well as health," he emphasised.

The CEO of the Dubai Consultancy, Mr AlFalahi, said, "as a pioneer of establishing the first humanitarian free zone in the world I see the value and importance of Ghana as logistic and humanitarian hub as it can serves all of West Africa and neighboring origin countries.

On another hand we plan to work with government of Ghana with support of Dubai South to grow trade links for ecommerce via Dubai to achieve larger trade between West Africa and Dubai."

He said, Dubai South was with immense pleasure to ink the bilateral agreement with GIPC to promote a lucrative environment for businesses to prosper and strengthen economic ties.

"Our leadership have chalked an effective, long-term strategic road map for us and it is our time as industry leaders, to lay the foundation for both communities to achieve optimal results," he added.