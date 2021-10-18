Ghana: Vice President Commends Fedems for Works in Construction Sector

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has lauded FeDems Limited for its positive contributions towards the development of the Ghanaian construction sector over the years.

FeDems Limited, located at Achimota Accra, was founded to provide specialised engineering services to both private and public sector clients. Over the years, large numbers of projects ranging in commercial, retail, industrial and special structures have been successfully completed by the company on time and within budget.

"It was heartwarming to learn that the construction of Ghana's largest fertiliser blending plant at Asuboi in the Ayensuano District, was supervised by FeDems, a Ghanaian company. Kudos to FeDems for the excellent work done," the Vice President stated during his visit to the company last week.

Projects carried out by the company include the construction of courts and bungalows in some selected communities nationwide, construction of hostels and training centre at the Institute of Local Government Service, decommissioning and

re-engineering of Kpone landfill at Tema and Kumasi, as well as the construction supervision of Zoomlion Regional offices.

The Founder of the company, Felix Atsrim, said his outfit helped its clients to complete projects on time and on budget, while meeting all relevant regulations and quality standards.

"We are accountable for ensuring that the allocated resources are used appropriately to complete the project," he stated, adding that, the company aims to become the leading engineering solutions provider in Africa within the next 10 years.

He continued: "FeDems understands that our clients expect cost-effective and responsible solutions in a timely manner. Our team works closely with our clients to ensure that this goal is achieved."

On his part, Dr. Agyepong, Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, described FeDems Limited as a phenomenal brand, stating that, he personally appreciates the company's expertise and timeliness to project delivery in Ghana.