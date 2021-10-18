Ghana: Al-Hafiz Organisation Hands Over Child Welfare Clinic to GHS

Ntotroso — The Al - Hafiz organisation for Humanitarian Service - Ghana, a charitable institution, on Thursday handed over a furnished Child Welfare Clinic (CWC) to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), at Ntotroso in the AhafoRegion.

It has a weighing room, an office, over a 100 capacity waiting hall, counseling porch and a spacious car packing area for workers and visitors of the clinic.

Mr Hussein Aremeyaw, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Al - Hafiz organisation for Humanitarian Service - Ghana, said it pleased God when individual or group of persons willingly donated something precious to the society.

The CEO said the gesture was in memory of his late son, Mr Hafiz Hussein Aremeyaw, a level 100 student of the University of Ghana, who was stabbed to death on September 25 last year at Ntotroso.

Mr Aremeyaw indicated that his organisation provided quality health care to the vulnerable, financial support for brilliant but needy students, promotion of Quran and Islamic education and building of mosques for rural communities among others.

"It is the vision of the charitable organisation to become a recognised institution in the Ahafo Region and beyond through dedicated service, compassion and love for humanity, " the CEO added.

He expressed worry about how his efforts to seek justice for his late son had not yielded any result, stressing that " I want the culprits arrested and prosecuted in order to serve as deterrent ".

The Asutifi North District Director of Health Service, Dr Foster Nyarko, disclosed that posterity would remember the kind gesture by Mr Aremeyawand his organisation and encouraged other residents of the area to follow suit.

DrNyarko charged health professionals who were posted to the facility to exhibit commitment, respect and love in the discharge of their duty saying that "our mothers who visit the clinic must be patient and tolerable".

The Director appealed to residents of the beneficiary communities to do routine maintenance of the facility for it to last longer and befitting for health care delivery adding that "the GHS is forever grateful".

Mr Bright Adjenim-Boateng, the Assembly Member for Apentuase Electoral Area, thanked Mr Aremeyaw and the Al-Hafiz organisation for Humanitarian Service-Ghana for contributing their quota to national development.

A parent ,Mrs Abigail Kusi, on behalf of the beneficiary nursing mothers, was elated for the nice edifice situated in the community saying that "we will no longer attend weighing of our children under trees".

Photo : A nurse weighing an infant at the child welfare clinic (insert) after the inauguration.