Ghana: SDA Supports Law to Criminalise LGBTQ+

The Seventh-Day -Adventist (SDA) Church has added its voice to the call for passage into law the Legislation that criminalises homosexuality (Lesbian, Gays Bisexual, Transgender, Queer Plus (LGBTQ+) in the country.

Consequently, the Church has appealed to Parliament to debate the Bill currently before it and pass it to prohibit the practice of homosexuality in any form.

According to the Pastor Dr Thomas Techie Ocran, President, SDA Church, Ghana, on the issue of homosexuality, the Adventist Church upholds the Biblical view that homosexuality in all its manifestation was a perversion of the natural order of human sexuality.

"The question is will the Adventist Church support a legislation that criminalises the act? Our answer is yes. Why? All forms of sin must be controlled and restrained by laws", he said in a statement made available to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

"We want the Bill passed into law because all sins left unchecked will plunge the earth into chaos. God in love gave humanity the 10 commandments and other laws to guide and save humanity from destruction."

Continuing, he said laws were redemptive tools intended for restoring the dignity of humans who were created in the image of God and as such their dignity and values must remain intact.

Pastor Dr Ocran said the Lord Jesus Christ died to save sinners from their sins, and we believe that the blood of Jesus has power to save and free all from their perverted desired and affections saying while this sin was abhorrent and abominable, the sinner is not beyond redemption, he stated.

It would be recalled that, in February this year, the church called for such legislation.

Again in a meeting with the Speaker of Parliament in August, the Church he said pledged to him their support for his stand against legalising homosexuality in Ghana ," we want to reaffirm this stand again.

