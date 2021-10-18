Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Expresses Condolence to Late Kofi Adda's Family

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed condolences to the family of the former Member of Parliament of Navrongo Central, Joseph Kofi Adda, who passed away last Thursday after a short illness.

Mr Adda, 65, also served as Minister of Aviation in President Akufo-Addo's first term and as Minister of Energy in the administration of former President J.A Kufuor

President Akufo-Addo, in a post on social media, said the news of the demise of Mr Adda came as a shock to him and described the former lawmaker as a diligent and forthright man and would forever be missed.

"I extend my deepest condolences to his wife and family for their loss, and pray for God's strength for them in these difficult times.

"Kofi Adda will be missed, and will be remembered for his diligence and forthrightness. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen," President Akufo-Addo said.

Mr Adda, a financial economist and management consultant, first became the MP for the Navrongo Central in a 2003 by-election following the passing of the incumbent, John Setuni Achuliwor.

He retained his seat in the parliamentary election of 2004 and 2008 retained his seat when the NPP lost the 2008. In 2012, Mr Adda lost the seat to the NDC's Mark Woyongo.