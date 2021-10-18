Ghana: Goil Hands Over Bus Terminal to Intercity STC

GOIL Company Limited, has handed over a 1.7 million-cedi modern bus terminal in Cape Coast to facilitate convenient travel for passengers.

The terminal will also facilitate Intercity STC Limited to improve operations in the western corridor.

The bus terminal was constructed by GOIL and is being rented to STC. The project involved the construction and upgrading of the original station to befit the status of the location.

The facility located at Pedu, has an upgraded 2,000 meter square driveway, a modern washroom facility fitted with a 3,000 liter capacity water storage tank and about a 100 seating waiting area.

The edifice is also equipped with containerised offices which include one for parcel delivery and a convenient forecourt area for bus parking.

At a ceremony to hand over the facility, The Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GOIL, Kwame Osei Prempeh said GOIL and STC have been close partners since the 1990's and the modern station project put up by GOIL and rented to STC was part of a B2B collaboration between two national entities committed to giving the people the best of service.

He touted the efficacy of GOIL products adding that the company will continue to offer quality fuel and lubricants such as the SUPER XP RON 95 and DIESEL XP to the public and commended STC for sticking with GOIL over the years.

STC has been the sole and reliable supplier of quality fuels to STC.

The Managing Director of Intercity STC Limited, Nana Akomea, expressed gratitude to GOIL for the collaboration adding that the new bus terminal would help increase revenue of Intercity STC LIMITED following the outbreak of COVID 19 and the closure of its operation to some neighboring countries which had been the profitable routes.

He noted that the opening of the terminal was timely as it would give travelers the signal to use safer means of transport which STC provides.

The Omanhene of Ogua Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, has lauded the two state entities, GOIL Company limited and Intercity STC Limited for their collaboration to establish a modern bus terminal in Cape coast.