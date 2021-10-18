Ghana: 500 Police Undergo Training in High-Risk Operations

Akaa — More than 500 police personnel, including 40 females have been trainedin a two-week high-risk operation at the Police Counter Terrorism Enactment and Concentration Camp (OCTECC) in the Okere District of the Eastern Region.

The training, which brought together personnel from the 16 political regions and two police administrative regions, went through rappelling, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) demonstration, boxing, unarmed combat, gymnastics, and range work.

The Eastern Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Edward Johnson Akrofi-Oyirifi, in his remarks at the closing ceremony at Akaa in the Eastern Region last Friday urged the personnel to ensure safety in the communities.

He said the country was experiencing a number of risks and it was the duty of the police to ensure there was peace and tranquility.

DCOP Akrofi-Oyirifi mentioned some of the risk border crimes such as kidnapping, robbery and land disputes leading to the death and maiming of innocent people.

He said to win the fight against crime in the country, there was the need to win the trust and confidence of the public,

"We have to engage the communities to know their challenges and strategies to combat such crimes, "he added.

DCOP Akrofi-Oyirifi urged the personnel to work within the ambit law in all their operations.

"We are governed by the constitution and in your dealings think about the state first, rights of the citizens, no intimidation, ensure peace and tranquility," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He commended the drill officers and instructors for their dedication in the training of the personnel.

The Commanding Officer of the OCTECC, Chief Superintendent Weijom Raymond Adofiem,stressed the need to ensure public safety for the citizenry in the country.

He assured of the Police Service continuous efforts to ensure there was peace and stability for the citizenry to go about their duties without fear.

The Commanding Officer said there should be awareness creation on criminal issues for the citizenry to ensure their personal safety was a priority.

Chief Supt Adofiem said as part of the training the personnel engaged the community on crime safety.

The Odikro of Akaa Community, Nana Asamoah Darko commended the Police Service for the initiative, stating that it would help the personnel in their career.

He urged the personnel to be professional and work in unison to ensure lives and properties were saved in the country.

Present were DCOP Anderson Fosu Ackaah, Deputy Eastern Regional Police Commander and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) DrPhyllis Ama Tebuah Osei,Director of the Police Counselling Unit.