Somalia: Ti̇ka Supports Modern Poultry Farming in Somalia

18 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) built a modern poultry farm with a total floor space of 198 sq. meters in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, as part of the "Project for Developing Layer Poultry Farming in Somalia," implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Turkey, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, and Zamzam University.

This groundbreaking modern poultry project was implemented to provide food and employment opportunities for the growing population in Somalia, located in the Horn of Africa, and to create new sectors in the country.As part of the project, a poultry farm with a total floor space of 198 sq. meters was built, and 1200 ATAK-S layer chicks, which are bred in our country; various pieces of equipment; vaccines; and feed units were provided.

Assoc. Prof. Serdar Kamanlı from the Directorate of Poultry Research Institute in Ankara trained Somali academics and specialists at Zamzam University in order to share Turkey's knowledge of poultry.

After the training, the farm was put into service with the participation of Turkish and Somali officials.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

