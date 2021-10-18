Somalia: British MP Murder Suspect Is Son of Former Media Advisor to Ex-Somali PM

The suspect arrested following the killing of UK lawmaker Sir David Amess is the son of a former media advisor to the Somali Prime Minister.

Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old British national is the son of Harbi Ali Kullane who was media advisor to the former Somali Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid Sharmarke in 2014.

Over two dozen of the UK's leading Somali community groups signed a joint statement that condemned the "callous act."

"We express our deepest sympathy and condolences to Sir David Amess's family, loved ones and his constituents. Everyone who knew Sir David Amess described him as 'one of the kindest, most compassionate, and a distinguished public servant' who committed and devoted to serving his community. Sir David Amess promoted our shared values of tolerance, love and respect that make Britain so great."

David Amess, 69, died after being stabbed several times during a meeting with his constituents at a church in eastern England.

Amess has been a member of parliament for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.

He was a well-liked member of parliament, best known for his ceaseless campaign to have Southend declared a city.