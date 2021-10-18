Somalia: Lower House Elections to Commence Next Week - PM Roble

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has said that the election of the members of the lower house of the Somali parliament will begin next week.

The Prime Minister said that the election of the members of the House of Representatives in the northern regions will be the first.

He added that Speaker Abdi Hashi and Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Guled have agreed to expedite the election of members of parliament for the northern regions of Somalia.

"I want to bring in a new government and system as soon as possible and hand over power with my shirt clean and without violence. Parliamentary elections will begin next week as promised by Speaker, Abdi Hashi and Deputy Prime Minister, Mahdi Guled and other officials in the Northern regions," said Prime Minister Roble.

Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Guled, for his part, said they were holding free and fair elections next week and called on state leaders to conclude the elections as soon as possible.

"You have seen how the Upper House election ended well and now we are continuing to set examples of other Upper House elections. We are confident and will start next week," said Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Guled.

Parliamentary elections, which have been postponed several times they were expected to begin this October with the deployment of AMISOM police in some of the polling stations.